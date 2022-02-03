Spring like temperatures through Friday then cloudy, cool and wet

A fling with spring...like temperatures

Partly cloudy and pleasant today with above normal temperatures. Warm weather continues Friday with increasing clouds and rain chances through the day. Cloudy, cooler weekend with rounds of much needed rain.

Today: Partly cloudy and pleasant with above normal highs. Temperatures in the 70s to low 80s inland, low to mid 70s along our beaches. Wind SE 10-15 mph.

Friday: Becoming cloudy with showers developing through the day, 60-70 percent. Morning lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s. Clouds will build through the day with increasing rain chances late.

Looking ahead: Cloudy and cool with rounds of wet weather Saturday, Sunday. This is much needed as we have a deficit of more than two inches since the start of the year.