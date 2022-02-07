Cloudy, cool and quiet for now. Showers with areas of rain will begin across southeast Georgia tonight. The front will move over northeast Florida late tonight, early Tuesday morning. A cool, cloudy and wet Tuesday will give way to near seasonal temperatures with sunny skies Wednesday through the end of the week.

Today: Cloudy and cool today. Afternoon highs in the 50s to low 60s. Rain chances increase late this evening and continue overnight, 50-60 percent.

Tuesday: A wet start to the day. Rain will fade to showers and slowly end during the late afternoon, evening, 40-60 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 40s to low 50s. Afternoon highs in the 50s. Wind NW 5-10 mph. Clearing skies and chilly temperatures overnight, patchy frost possible.

Looking ahead: Warmer Wednesday with sunny skies. Pleasant, near seasonal temperatures continue through Friday.

Sunrise: 7:13 am

Sunset: 6:09 pm