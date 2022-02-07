50º
Cloudy, cool and quiet...for now

Rain returns tonight

Richard Nunn, The Morning Show meteorologist

TODAY

Cloudy, cool and quiet for now.  Showers with areas of rain will begin across southeast Georgia tonight.  The front will move over northeast Florida late tonight, early Tuesday morning.  A cool, cloudy and wet Tuesday will give way to near seasonal temperatures with sunny skies Wednesday through the end of the week.

Today:  Cloudy and cool today.  Afternoon highs in the 50s to low 60s.  Rain chances increase late this evening and continue overnight, 50-60 percent.

Tuesday:  A wet start to the day.  Rain will fade to showers and slowly end during the late afternoon, evening, 40-60 percent.  Wake up temperatures in the 40s to low 50s.  Afternoon highs in the 50s.  Wind NW 5-10 mph.  Clearing skies and chilly temperatures overnight, patchy frost possible.

Looking ahead:  Warmer Wednesday with sunny skies.  Pleasant, near seasonal temperatures continue through Friday.

12pm 50

3pm 55

5pm 54

8pm 53

10pm 52

11pm 52

Sunrise:  7:13 am

Sunset:  6:09 pm

