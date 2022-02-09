46º
wjxt logo

Weather

And on the 4th day, the sun returns

Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, collectively, the second chilliest 3 afternoons this winter

John Gaughan, Chief meteorologist

Tags: forecast
Looking up to a "7"

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Exact Track 4-D had been watching chilly rains all day Tuesday. These were not particularly heavy, most places saw less than a 1/2 inch. Yet, this is near perfect to help out plants and lawns, still recovering from the big freeze two Sunday’s ago.

For the normally colder areas, as skies clear out and overnight temperatures drop into the mid to upper thirties, there will be some frosty spots. Meaning, for some, hitting the road for work and school could be slowed by clearing your car windows.

Then, the sun shines bright and all day. Woot! Woot!

Each afternoon through Friday, the sun comes back out and temperatures head higher, all the way back up to the low 70s on Friday.

Downside?

Rains are going to return Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Wednesday and Thursday mornings
Frosty/Chilly mornings and then...

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Our chief meteorologist lives and breathes the weather on the First Coast.

email

facebook

twitter