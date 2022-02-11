Partly cloudy and pleasant for your finally Friday

A damp-chill will start the day under overcast skies. Becoming partly cloudy as highs climb to above our seasonal averages. A mild night under mostly clear skies. Saturday will see increasing clouds with rain chances developing late. These will continue overnight before dissipating around noon Sunday.

Friday: Partly cloudy and warmer after a chilly start. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s area wide. Passing clouds overnight with near seasonal temperatures. Wind NW/E 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Open window weather continues. Seasonal start with temperatures in the 40s to low 50s. Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy late with showers developing around 6pm-8pm. Afternoon highs in the low 70s inland, upper 60s along our sandy shores. Cloudy overnight with rounds of rain. Wind N/NE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Clouds will develop Saturday with showers possible late. Showers will continue through noon Sunday followed by partly cloudy skies. A cold start to the workweek with light freeze to frost possible.

7am 37

8am 39

9am 48

10am 58

11am 64

12pm 68

3pm 72

5pm 69

8pm 58

10pm 54

11pm 53

Sunrise: 7:10 am

Sunset: 6:12 pm