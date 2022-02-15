Frosty start to your Tuesday, warmer days to come

Clear and cold but not as windy. Warmer afternoon with passing clouds.
A cold start to your Tuesday. Becoming partly cloudy and warmer today with seasonal highs. Mostly clear tonight, patchy to dense fog forms late.
Tuesday: Frosty start to the day with an Advisory through 9 a.m. Partly cloudy with near seasonal temperatures in the 60s area wide. Wind NE 10-15 mph.
Wednesday: Warmer under partly cloudy skies. Areas of fog with morning lows in the 40s inland, upper 40s to 50s for our coastal zones. Partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the 70s inland, upper 60s along our beaches. Wind ESE 10-15 mph. Patchy fog overnight.
Looking ahead: Warming through the rest of the week with above normal temperatures expected Thursday and Friday. Rain chances develop late Thursday and continue Friday.
7am 34
8am 36
9am 45
10am 56
11am 59
12pm 61
3pm 65
5pm 63
8pm 55
10pm 53
11pm 52
Sunrise: 7:07 am
Sunset: 6:15 pm