Wet Wednesday? More like a damp Wednesday for just a few

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Most of us will not need an umbrella, even as Exact Track 4D will be watching for two bands of showers. First around midnight, early Wednesday morning and the second round rolling onshore sometime around the lunch hour. Both threats of rain will be for scattered to isolated brief showers.

Again, most will not need an umbrella and if you are caught in one, just wait a few minutes and it should pass quickly. The biggest threat will be up and down I-95. Basically, Palm Coast to Brunswick, Georgia. This includes Duval County.

Sunshine will be stronger on Wednesday and this will help “pop” our temperatures into the 70s. Expect highs 70-75° with just the 60s along the coast.

Thursday will be drier, and mild, starting in the upper 50s and low 60s. Sunnier and drier conditions will allow for afternoon highs to reach near 80°. Southerly winds, less onshore, will help warm up area beaches with their highs nearing the mid to upper 70s.

Friday will be a day that will likely have a mix of good, bad and ugly. Storms (ugly) are expected (especially for those in Georgia), these will be mainly in the evening hours (bad timing). The good will be afternoon highs on Friday in the 80s.

After the storms, showers may persist after midnight as cold air rolls in by sunrise Saturday. Saturday will start in the 40s, with a few patches of showers/drizzle until 8 a.m. Saturday, will see highs in the 60s as skies clear out.

Sunday will be similar both here in Jacksonville, and Daytona Beach. The Daytona 500 will be at 2:30 p.m. with partly cloudy skies, light southerly winds and highs in the 60s. That should be good “racin’ weather”.

First round, Tuesday late, Wednesday morning