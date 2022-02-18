74º
Grab the tissues: Northeast Florida’s pollen count on the rise

Pollen levels reach medium to high over the weekend

Danielle Uliano, Meteorologist and Forecasting Change reporter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you’ve reached for a tissue this week, you may have noticed that the pollen is back and allergy symptoms are returning.

You also have a thin layer of pollen on your car, especially if you park under a tree.

Technically, Florida’s allergy season can go from December to May, which is roughly six months. Wowza!

Despite our cold front passing Friday, we can still expect sunny skies and seasonal temperatures through the weekend. This sunny and seasonal weather will allow our pollen count to climb to a medium-high level by Monday and a high level by Tuesday.

As we continue this warming trend in the coming weeks, you’ll want to reach for those allergy medications so you can alleviate those symptoms.

