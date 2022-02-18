TGIF! Breezy, warm and a little wet

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Winter storm cutting across the Mid-West from Chicago to Detroit into Canada. Lots of heavy rain just south of those area will leave the Northeast U.S. soaked and with gusts of wind to 50 mph. Almost March-like, the month of March tends to be the windiest for many cities.

For us? Warm.

We had a record tying high of 83° on Thursday and today (Friday) we should just reach 80° before clouds thicken and a few rain showers push through.

And it will be breezy, as gusty winds out of the southwest and west will be up to 30 mph.

Friday’s showers will be between 2-7 pm and slowly slide across Jacksonville. There is a chance of multiple showers, all of which will be on the light to moderate side.

Friday night, a little bit of a wake-up call as temperatures slide. Saturday morning will be in the 40s, it will also be breezy.

Sunny skies will dominate Saturday afternoon and Sunday. Winds will relax and temperatures will rebound.

Highs Saturday around 70°

Highs Sunday in the low 70s.

Nice!