Looking forward to a terrific 2-22-22-sday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We are in for a weather treat!

This will likely be the warmest stretch of temperatures in about two months. High pressure is dominate and is allowing for southerly winds to help push warm across all of North Florida and Southeast Georgia.

We are in a bubble!

And it won’t be popping anytime soon!

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will all have patchy pre-sunrise fog and mild morning with temperatures starting off in the upper 50s and low 60s and afternoon highs 80-85°. The exception on those warm afternoon highs will be at area beaches which will start off in the 60s and an afternoon sea breeze (southeasterly winds to 15 mph) will cap off their temperatures in the 70s.

Rain chances are rather remote.

Weekend forecast still has some question marks.

More later.

A streak of 80° afternoons begins today