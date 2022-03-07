Near record warmth makes way for showers and a cool down

Happy Monday!

It’s was a warm and breezy day with daytime highs in the 80s. Some fog is possible overnight with partly cloudy skies. Evening temps in the 70s cool down to the low 60s by dawn.

Tuesday our highs will once again sit in the 80s with a 30% chance of rain during the afternoon.

Starting Wednesday scattered showers and storms will likely start early afternoon into the evening. Thunderstorm chances will pick up overnight Wednesday into Thursday ahead of a slow moving strong frontal system.

This will leave us damp with showers and thunderstorms Thursday through Saturday before the front finally passes. Rainfall totals look to sit roughly at 1-3 inches.

Once the front passes it will leave us chilly and sunny for Sunday.