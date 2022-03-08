76º
Rain returns! Your thirsty lawns and gardens will soak it up...

Wet week ahead

Richard Nunn, The Morning Show meteorologist

TODAY

A warm start with cloudy skies and showers.  Sea breeze showers and storms expected this afternoon mainly after 1 pm.  Showers, isolated storms will start near and along highway 301 and then spread east as the Atlantic breeze weakens.  A warm afternoon under cloudy skies will give way to above normal overnight temperatures.

Tuesday:  Increasing afternoon showers, storms, 40-50 percent.  Wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s with patchy fog, showers.  Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies with rain chances increasing after 1 pm.  Afternoon highs in the low 80s inland, 70s along our sandy showers.  Wind SW/SE 5-15 mph.  Rain chances continue overnight.

Wednesday:  Wet at times with wind driven rain, 40-60 percent.  Morning lows in the 60s under cloudy skies, showers possible.  Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.  Wind SW 10-20 mph with stronger gusts.  Showers continue overnight.

Looking ahead:  Wettest days of this week will be Thursday, Friday and Saturday.  Rainfall totals for the week could top 3 inches for some inland areas.  The current rainfall deficit is around 3.5 inches.

7am 64

8am 66

9am 69

10am 73

11am 77

12pm 79

3 pm 82

5pm 79

8pm 74

10pm 72

11pm 71

Sunrise:  6:45 am

Sunset:  6:30 pm

