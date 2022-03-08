Rain returns! Your thirsty lawns and gardens will soak it up...

A warm start with cloudy skies and showers. Sea breeze showers and storms expected this afternoon mainly after 1 pm. Showers, isolated storms will start near and along highway 301 and then spread east as the Atlantic breeze weakens. A warm afternoon under cloudy skies will give way to above normal overnight temperatures.

Tuesday: Increasing afternoon showers, storms, 40-50 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s with patchy fog, showers. Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies with rain chances increasing after 1 pm. Afternoon highs in the low 80s inland, 70s along our sandy showers. Wind SW/SE 5-15 mph. Rain chances continue overnight.

Wednesday: Wet at times with wind driven rain, 40-60 percent. Morning lows in the 60s under cloudy skies, showers possible. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Wind SW 10-20 mph with stronger gusts. Showers continue overnight.

Ad

Looking ahead: Wettest days of this week will be Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Rainfall totals for the week could top 3 inches for some inland areas. The current rainfall deficit is around 3.5 inches.

7am 64

8am 66

9am 69

10am 73

11am 77

12pm 79

3 pm 82

5pm 79

8pm 74

10pm 72

11pm 71

Sunrise: 6:45 am

Sunset: 6:30 pm