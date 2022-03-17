76º
Sunshine fills the sky for St. Patrick’s Day and spring breakers

Temperatures in the upper 70s low 80s return Thursday

Danielle Uliano, Meteorologist and Forecasting Change reporter

Tags: forecast
Thursday Temperature Trend (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Happy Thursday!

We are in for a beautiful warm day with highs climbing into the upper 70s low 80s. Winds will sit out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Those heading to the sandy shores today can prepare for sunshine, highs in the 70s, and a high uv index so grab the sunscreen!

Overnight lows will be mild in the 50s and 60s with the chance for patchy morning fog.

Friday will be another nice day with a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the 80s and a light breeze.

Saturday will be another nice day in the 80s as we wait for a front to approach NE FL and SE GA Saturday evening. The front will bring chance for scattered showers later in the day/overnight.

The first day of spring on Sunday will be mostly sunny and in the seasonal mid 70s - YAY!

Danielle forecasts the weather on the weekends and reports on climate, environment and other issues during the week

