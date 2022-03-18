Morning fog makes way for another round of Sunshine Friday

Happy Fri-yay!

We’re still seeing low visibility inland with a dense fog advisory going through 11 a.m. Please drive with caution.

Friday will be another nice day with a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the 80s and a light breeze. A chance for showers and a rumble of thunder will move in later this evening before drying out overnight.

Saturday will be another nice day in the 80s as we wait for a front to approach NE FL and SE GA Saturday evening. The front will bring chance for showers and thunderstorms starting around lunch for SE GA and dinner time for NE FL. Models suggest most storms will stay north of the I-10 corridor. Impacts include periods of heavy rainfall, gusty winds and small hail.

The first day of spring on Sunday will be mostly sunny and in the seasonal mid 70s - YAY!