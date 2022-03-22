A terrific Tuesday followed by a wet Wednesday

Partly cloudy and pleasant today followed by a wet Wednesday. Rain with storms continue Thursday before drier air and sunny skies return to kick off the weekend.
Today: Breezy under partly cloudy skies. Afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s. Wind SE 10-15 mph, Gusting to 20 mph along the beaches. Clouds will develop overnight with a slight chance of showers.
Wednesday: A wet Wednesday with rounds of rain developing after the lunch hour, 60-90 percent. Showers possible before sunrise with wake up temperatures in the 60s. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s. Rain with thunderstorms continue overnight. Wind S 10-20 mph.
Looking ahead: Locally heavy rainfall with strong to isolated severe storms possible Wednesday, Thursday. Drier air moves in Friday with a sunny weekend on tap.
7am 52
8am 55
9am 63
10am 68
11am 72
12pm 75
3 pm 79
5pm 77
8pm 70
10pm 68
11pm 67
Sunrise: 7:28 am
Sunset: 7:39 pm