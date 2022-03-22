69º
A terrific Tuesday followed by a wet Wednesday

Storms expected Wednesday, Thursday

Richard Nunn, The Morning Show meteorologist

TODAY

Partly cloudy and pleasant today followed by a wet Wednesday.  Rain with storms continue Thursday before drier air and sunny skies return to kick off the weekend.

Today:  Breezy under partly cloudy skies.  Afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s.  Wind SE 10-15 mph, Gusting to 20 mph along the beaches.  Clouds will develop overnight with a slight chance of showers.

Wednesday:  A wet Wednesday with rounds of rain developing after the lunch hour, 60-90 percent.  Showers possible before sunrise with wake up temperatures in the 60s.  Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.  Rain with thunderstorms continue overnight.  Wind S 10-20 mph.

Looking ahead:  Locally heavy rainfall with strong to isolated severe storms possible Wednesday, Thursday.  Drier air moves in Friday with a sunny weekend on tap.

7am 52

8am 55

9am 63

10am 68

11am 72

12pm 75

3 pm 79

5pm 77

8pm 70

10pm 68

11pm 67

Sunrise:  7:28 am

Sunset:  7:39 pm

