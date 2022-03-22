A terrific Tuesday followed by a wet Wednesday

Partly cloudy and pleasant today followed by a wet Wednesday. Rain with storms continue Thursday before drier air and sunny skies return to kick off the weekend.

Today: Breezy under partly cloudy skies. Afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s. Wind SE 10-15 mph, Gusting to 20 mph along the beaches. Clouds will develop overnight with a slight chance of showers.

Wednesday: A wet Wednesday with rounds of rain developing after the lunch hour, 60-90 percent. Showers possible before sunrise with wake up temperatures in the 60s. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s. Rain with thunderstorms continue overnight. Wind S 10-20 mph.

Looking ahead: Locally heavy rainfall with strong to isolated severe storms possible Wednesday, Thursday. Drier air moves in Friday with a sunny weekend on tap.

7am 52

8am 55

9am 63

10am 68

11am 72

12pm 75

3 pm 79

5pm 77

8pm 70

10pm 68

11pm 67

Sunrise: 7:28 am

Sunset: 7:39 pm