Wednesday, we transition away from mild to wet

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Severe storms producing hail, damaging winds and tornadoes, have been quickly moving towards Jacksonville. These storms started in Texas, where numerous tornadoes caused at least one fatality and dozens injured.

Yet, these storms will weaken quickly as they reach South Georgia and North Florida sometime later Wednesday.

But, as they weaken, the moisture will linger until another round of energy rolls through on Thursday. The result, we will see hours of showers. Rain amounts will likely be be in the one inch category (give or take 1/2″).

The only positive of a day (Thursday) of on-off showers, is that it will be hours long and so other than a few backyards filling up, we should not see flooding rains.

Today, Wednesday, will start off dry and pleasantly warm. Sunrise is at 7:27 a.m. Temperatures will start in the upper 60s and quickly towards 80°. Our high today will be around the low 80s, although Gainesville to Palatka may see afternoon highs in the mid 80s. Warm.

Winds turn northerly with the showers on Thursday and our temperatures will cool.

Thursday, with the rains will only be in the 60s. About a 15° drop from today.

Outlook for the weekend? Sunny, dry with chilly mornings.

Most areas between 1/2" and 1-1/2" of rain will fall