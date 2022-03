Talk about a beautiful (windy) day!

Afternoon highs climbed into the low to mid 70s with sunny skies and breezy winds out of the west northwest ranging from 15-20 mph.

Overnight lows will once again drop into the 40s and 50s Sunday morning before warming up into the 70s with an abundance of sunshine.

Above average temperatures and sunny skies will follow us into the workweek with showers returning by the end of the week.