Wonderful spring weekend

Chilly mornings, supper sunny skies

John Gaughan, Chief meteorologist

Boom! Don't forget the sunscreen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Not quiet a beach weekend, but west and northwesterly winds will be bring in dry air, sunny-blue skies and mild air all the way to area beaches. Nice.

The downside, too much sunshine will cause some significant sun burn. This will be especially true as temperatures will not be very warm. That means you may not feel the strong sun rays beaming down. Basically, wear sunscreen. Grab your sunglasses and enjoy the weekend weather.

Morning temperatures will be in the 40s and daytime highs will be in the low 70s.

Did I mention it will be sunny?

Yep.

Sunrise: 7:24 a.m.

Sunset: 7:41 p.m.

Enjoy this weekend, as next weekend is not looking so good

