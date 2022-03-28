Sunglasses start the week, umbrellas unfold Thursday

Happy Monday! Sunny skies, shorts and sunglasses start the week. We will be opening umbrellas Thursday.

Sunny skies with light wind followed by clear and cool conditions tonight. Dry weather continues through Wednesday with temperatures climbing to above seasonal levels. Rain chances increase Thursday and continue through the weekend.

This Evening: Clear skies with temperatures dropping into the 60s after sunset and 50s overnight. Wind NW/E 5-10 mph. Patchy fog inland likely tonight.

Tuesday: Patchy fog under mostly clear skies with morning lows in the 50s to low 60s. Sunny skies and a little warmer with upper 70s to mid 80s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Clear and cool overnight with patchy fog possible inland.

Looking ahead: Sunny skies with seasonal temperatures today. Rain chances will increase Thursday and continue unsettled through the end of the week.

8pm 70

10pm 65

11pm 64

Sunrise: 7:21 am

Sunset: 7:43 pm