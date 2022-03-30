Warm and breezy but the countdown for rain is near

Today is starting out without the morning chill. Our warmer day begins near 70 with highs in the mid-80s and gusty southerly winds 15-20 mph.

Spots of morning fog give way to partly cloudy skies and more humidity.

A cold front headed our way brings rain Thursday afternoon. Some strong storms will target Georgia by lunchtime with rain encompassing Jacksonville and points southward into the afternoon and evening.

Thursday will be a Weather Authority Alert for strong to severe Georgia storms and soaking rain across NEFLA during the afternoon and evening totaling ¾” to more than an inch.

Noon rain position forecast

Evening rain forecast Thursday.

Dry air slides in temporarily Friday as rain sinks into Central Florida. A second batch of rain arrives Saturday.

This weekend looks dry in Georgia but a different story across NE FL as showers return Saturday afternoon with some heavy rain into Saturday night targeting areas from Duval county southward. Most of the heavier rain will move out by Sunday morning.