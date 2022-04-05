Rock and roll weather week, possible severe in Georgia

Basically, saying that a tornado watch will be in effect for much of Georgia.

After a beautiful start to the workweek, including this Tuesday morning, but change is on the way.

In one of the more challenging forecast, the various forecast models are predicting anywhere from a few showers for Jacksonville to more than 4″ over North Florida by Thursday morning. See images below.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has increased the threat for severe weather across central Georgia Tuesday with the chance for storms to sink into south into southeast Georgia. This will impact those from Waycross south starting Tuesday afternoon into the evening.

The SPC has placed those across southeast Georgia under a slight risk for storms storms Tuesday as a result. Impacts include winds 60+ mph, downpours, hail and isolated tornadoes.

Late Tuesday evening the line of storms will sink into northeast Florida but will weaken significantly. That’s good news for those of you heading to the seasonal opener of the Jumbo Shrimp.

The rain doesn’t end there.

Wednesday will be another damp day with scattered storms likely across SE GA and NE FL for a good portion of the day.

The SPC has expanded the slight risk to include all of SE GA and NE FL Wednesday. These storms will have the potential to be on the stronger side capable of producing heavy rainfall, lightning, winds 60+ mph, hail and isolated tornadoes.

Overnight Wednesday into the early morning hours of Thursday a cold front will sink south bringing yet again another round of storms.

The good news?

After our morning storms Thursday we’ll clear out quickly leaving us will cooler temperatures and sunny skies heading into the weekend.

If you haven’t already you’ll want to download the Weather Authority App so you can get real time alerts and warnings as the storms progress this week.

Possible severe storms for Jacksonville

RAINFALL FORECASTS ARE ALL OVER THE MAP

Typically a weak model for non-super cell type storms. The storms we are expecting are a combination of local effects and some upper-level energy.

Despite its unfamiliarity of local weather impacts, the output appears reasonable.

Considered one of the premier new models, it does flake out now and then. This time it appears more reasonable.

Very good short term model, but not so much after 30 hours. This run dumped much of the heavy rain after 30 hours (Wednesday).