Showers, storms develop late, the pattern remains unsettled

A challenging forecast for northeast Florida and southeast Georgia. Models are still divided on timing and overall amounts. Based on the current blend, late day showers and storms expected across southeast Georgia, with rain spreading south overnight tonight for northeast Florida. Strong to severe storms are possible across southeast Georgia. Wet weather continues Wednesday.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies will become partly sunny with increasing rain chances late today for SE GA, NE FL. Rain moves south, continues overnight tonight, 50-70 percent. Afternoon highs in the lower 80s for SE GA, mid to upper 80s for NE FL, 70s along our sandy shores. Wind: S/SW 15-20 mph with stronger gusts. Rain likely overnight.

Wednesday: Based on the same model blend, Rain chances continue, some locally heavy through much of Wednesday, 50-80 percent. Morning lows in the 60s. Afternoon highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Wind: SW 10-15 mph. Rain chances continue overnight.

Looking ahead: Cloudy skies with showers continue Thursday through afternoon, early evening. Clearing skies and much cooler temperatures Friday through the weekend.

7am 60

8am 63

9am 70

10am 74

11am 78

12pm 81

3 pm 85

5pm 84

8pm 78

10pm 76

11pm 75

Sunrise: 7:11 am

Sunset: 7:48 pm