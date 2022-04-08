Winter-like morning lows return this weekend

You’ll definitely feel the chill in the air when you wake up this weekend as a second cold front sinks south this evening, giving us that extra push for cold air to move in this weekend.

Saturday morning lows will dip into the upper 30s low 40s for Southeast Georgia and mid 40s for Northeast Florida. That’s roughly 10-15 degrees below our seasonal average low.

Saturday will also be a bit cooler with daytime highs only in the mid 60s and low humidity. Winds will also pick up out of the west at 15-20 mph. The makings for a windy and cool Saturday.

The good news? Sunshine will take over our skies!

Sunday morning will be a bit cooler with lows in the upper 30s for Southeast Georgia and low 40s for Northeast Florida. This calls for a jacket early on before we warm up into the mid 70s with sunny skies.