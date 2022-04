Happy Sunday! We are off to a cold start this morning in the 30s and 40s so you’ll want that jacket when stepping out doors early on.

I’m calling today a layer weather day because you’ll want the jacket in the morning but you won’t need it in the afternoon.

We’ll slowly warm up into the mid to low 70s today with sunny skies and winds out of the west at 5-10 mph. A great way to end the weekend!

We’ll settle into a dry and sunny pattern with highs in the 80s heading into the workweek.