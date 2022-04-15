From morning showers to sunny skies, showers return tis weekend...

Cloudy skies with a few showers possible south of I-10 this morning then becoming partly cloudy and breezy. Partly cloudy skies continue overnight with patchy fog forming late. Partly cloudy and dry through around 2 pm Saturday with showers and storms forming across southeast Georgia then sliding south through the evening.

Today: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early, 20-30 percent. Becoming partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Wind NE 10-20 mph. Patchy fog forms late.

Saturday: Patchy fog under partly cloudy skies with morning lows in the 60s. Afternoon highs in the 80s. Cloudy skies will develop with an increasing chance of showers, storms after 2 pm, continuing overnight. Wind: S/SW 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead: The unsettled pattern continues Sunday. Scattered showers with storms possible Saturday mainly afternoon, early evening. Showers continue overnight for a wet start to your Monday.

Ad

Pollen: 9.8...With all of the running, my nose is going to be in great shape

12pm 80

3 pm 81

5pm 78

8pm 72

10pm 70

11pm 69

Sunrise: 6:59 am

Sunset: 7:54 pm