Flirting with morning inland temperatures in the 40s

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On average, during the month of May, we will have just ONE morning with temperatures in the 40s. With that knowledge, enjoy the next few mornings as we will see morning temperatures right “around” 50°. Beaches will be milder, but even along the coast a cool afternoon breeze will keep afternoon temperatures only in the 60s.

Enjoy as the next time we typically get morning lows back down in the 40s, its just before Halloween. Yep, some 5 months later.

O.K. putting all of it together, super sunny skies dominate Tuesday with morning temperatures from 53-59°. Afternoon highs will be from 67-73°. Gusty winds will reach up to 28 mph.

Wednesday morning, temperatures will start in the upper 40s (Airport 48°) to mid-50s along the coast. Sunny skies will give way to partly cloudy skies as winds become more easterly. Highs will be in the low 70s as the chill abates during the afternoon hours.

Thursday through Sunday will see ever increasing daytime highs, as milder air blows onshore. There will be a slow increase chance of afternoon and evening showers.

The good news? The rains will be no where as bad / intense as we saw over the weekend.