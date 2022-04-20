Grab a jacket, but don’t lose it, you’ll need it again in the fall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Just a few more days will be this chilly before summer heat and then humidity take the stage.

Morning temperatures (sunrise is at 6:55 a.m.) will be in the 40s just west of Jacksonville (downtown). Beach temperatures in Georgia will start near 50° and near 60° for area Florida beaches.

Super sunny skies will see a few clouds blow onshore as easterly winds will dominate our weather through Friday.

We don’t normally point out extended periods of easterly winds, but these will be consistent enough to help push tides up the beach during high tides. High tides will be around the 12′s the next two days.

These winds will also elevate rip current risks.

Back to the forecast, lots of sunshine, breezy and ever milder temperatures through this weekend.

By this weekend we will be in the 80s.

Nice!

Gaughan Gauge