Summer heat with spring showers, storms

Summer heat with spring showers. The summer heat and an active Atlantic sea breeze will spark showers, storms late this afternoon. The head start to the sea breeze will result in a merger between highway 301 and I-75, generally after 2 pm. Showers will slowly fade after sunset.

Today: Hot and humid under partly sunny skies. Showers with storms will develop after 2 pm, between Highway 301 to I-75, 20 - 30 percent. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s with low 80s along the beaches. Wind S/SE 5-15 mph. Showers fade followed by a mild night with patchy fog.

Wednesday: Scattered showers with storms will ride the sea breeze, 20-40 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, low 80s along our sandy shores. Rain chances increase mainly after noon. The weaker sea breeze will allow the showers, storms to form closer to highway 301 - I-95 and possibly the beaches. Clearing skies as showers, storms fade after sunset.

Looking ahead: Temperatures continue to climb with widespread 90s returning Thursday and Friday. A hot start to the weekend with near record highs Saturday, Cooler under clearing skies Sunday as the onshore flow returns.

Low risk of Rip Currents along our beaches.

Pollen: 5.1 Moderate

7am68

8am 71

9am 75

10am 78

11am 82

12pm 84

3 pm 88

5pm 86

8pm 77

10pm 75

11pm 74

Sunrise: 6:41 am

Sunset: 8:06 pm