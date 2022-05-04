A hot day with afternoon showers, storms

A hot Hump day or a warm Wednesday? For some the choice is easy, a wet Wednesday as showers and storms build from the beaches to Highway 301.

Wednesday: Scattered showers with storms will ride the sea breeze, 20-30 percent. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, low 80s along our sandy shores. Feels like temperatures around the mid 90s. Rain chances increase mainly after noon. The weaker sea breeze will allow the showers, storms to form closer to highway 301 - I-95 and the beaches. Clearing skies as showers, storms fade late tonight. Wind: SW/SE 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, hot and mainly dry. Morning lows in the 60s to low 70s with patchy to dense fog. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to 90s inland, 80s along our sandy shores. Rain chances will average around 10 - 20 percent. Wind SW/SE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: A hot end to the week as temperatures soar into the 90s Thursday and Friday. A hot start to the weekend with near record highs Saturday followed by a cooler Sunday for mom.

Moderate risk of Rip Currents along our beaches.

Pollen: 4.8 Low, Oak, Grasses, Hickory

7am 64

8am 69

9am 75

10am 80

11am 84

12pm 86

3 pm 89

5pm 88

8pm 81

10pm 76

11pm 75

Sunrise: 6:41 am

Sunset: 8:07 pm