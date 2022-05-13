Warm, cloudy with scattered showers, much warmer this weekend

Cloudy skies with showers possible this morning then moving inland this afternoon, evening. Isolated showers this morning with become scattered as early as 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. near and along I-95 before progressing inland around 2 p.m. through sunset.

Friday: Not as windy under cloudy skies with scattered showers, 40-70 percent. Afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s. Wind NE/E 5-15 mph. Slight chance of showers overnight with patchy fog.

Saturday: Warmer under partly cloudy skies with afternoon showers, storms for some, 20-30 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Warmer but not as windy this weekend. The active sea breeze will bring a few afternoon showers and storms to our afternoon Saturday and Sunday. Lunar eclipse late Sunday night through early Monday morning.

Rip Currents risk remains moderate.

Pollen: 2.7: Low: Oak, Grasses, Hickory

7am 63

8am 66

9am 70

10 am 73

12pm 76

3 pm 78

5pm 76

8pm 74

10pm 71

11pm 70

Sunrise: 6:36 am

Sunset: 8:12 pm