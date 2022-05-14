Seasonal sunny weekend makes way for heat wave next week

Happy Saturday! We’re off to a mild start in the 60s with mostly sunny skies.

Saturday will be a seasonal and beautiful day with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, sunny skies and winds east 5-10 mph.

We’ll see a slight chance for a se breeze shower/storm to develop this after into the evening.

Sunday will be a few degrees warmer in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. After lunch and lasting through dinner we’ll see a 30% chance for showers and storms to develop along the sea breeze. The storms that do develop could produce heavy rainfall, lightning and small hail.

This Sunday night, May 15, you should be able to spot a total lunar eclipse overhead. Skies are forecast to be partly cloudy to mostly clear when the celestial event begins at 9:32 p.m.

Monday will be the start of a hot and steamy work week with highs in the low 90s. By the end of the week we’ll see highs climb into the mid 90s. Each day we’ll see a slight chance for afternoon showers.