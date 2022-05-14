Time to start those sprinklers!

Extended intense heat and dry conditions are right around the corner

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We started spring (March 1) with amazing rains. March is typically one of our drier months and often times this is when we first start worrying about fire danger.

By the end of the month, nearly 10 inches of rain had fallen, giving us our sixth-wettest March in 151 years! Whaaaa?

Then, we kicked off April with the rains continuing, putting down another five inches!

But around April 17 (more than three weeks ago) the rains ceased and we have received under 1 inch since then.

This past week was one of the sweetest temperature weeks we will see all year. Morning lows averaged around 55 degrees and afternoon highs around 80 degrees. All the while, we had lots of sunshine, which is getting stronger and stronger every day.

The impact? Dry patches on our yards.

Those patches may grow rapidly as we are going to go through an extended hot/dry pattern starting Sunday. This will really hurt our yards.

Ad

So, I am strongly suggesting that you get your sprinklers going!

Here comes a hot-dry spell

Odd: Wednesday & Sunday Even: Thursday and Sunday