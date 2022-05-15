Morning clouds clear for sunshine and above average highs

Happy Sunday! We’re starting off with a few clouds and quick moving light sprinkles. The clouds will make way for sunny skies by mid morning.

Sunday will be a few degrees warmer in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. After lunch and lasting through dinner we’ll see a 30%-40% chance for showers and storms to develop along the sea breeze. Those along I-75 and inland will have a better chance for storms and showers. The storms that do develop could produce heavy rainfall, lightning and small hail.

This Sunday night, May 15, you should be able to spot a total lunar eclipse overhead. Skies are forecast to be partly cloudy to mostly clear when the celestial event begins at 9:32 p.m.

Monday will be the start of a hot and steamy work week with highs in the low 90s. By the end of the week we’ll see highs climb into the mid 90s. Each day we’ll see a slight chance for afternoon showers.