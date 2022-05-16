69º

LIVE

Weather

Ole, ole, ole, ole, how do you like it, hot, hot, hot

Limited showers, storms, plenty of heat

Richard Nunn, The Morning Show meteorologist

Tags: Forecast, HOT!
TODAY

It may not be summer on the calendar, but it is on your thermometer.  Warm mornings followed by hot afternoons with limited showers, storms today and Tuesday.

Today:  Partly cloudy and hot today.  Isolated showers, storms, driven by the sea breeze, possible after 2pm, 10-20 percent.  Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, 80s along our beaches.  Feels like around 92-85 degrees.  Wind SW/SE 5-10 mph.  Patchy fog late, overnight.

Tuesday:  A warm start with patchy fog.  Morning lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.  Partly cloudy with a slight better chance of showers, storms along a stalled cold front near the State line, 20-30 percent.   Afternoon highs in the 90s inland, 80s along the sandy showers.  Patchy fog with warm temperatures overnight.

Looking ahead:  A hot, mainly dry week ahead.  Limited showers, storms through the week, 20-30 percent.  Near record highs Thursday, Friday with widespread showers, storms possible this weekend.

Rip Currents risk: Moderate.

Pollen:  3.7: Low: Oak, Grasses, Hickory

7am 66

8am 69

9am 74

10 am 78

12pm 85

3 pm 90

5pm 88

8pm 83

10pm 79

11pm 78

Sunrise: 6:32 am

Sunset:  8:14 pm

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

The Morning Show forecaster, comic foil, culinary expert, home improvement expert and beer connoisseur.

email

facebook

twitter