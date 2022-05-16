Ole, ole, ole, ole, how do you like it, hot, hot, hot

It may not be summer on the calendar, but it is on your thermometer. Warm mornings followed by hot afternoons with limited showers, storms today and Tuesday.

Today: Partly cloudy and hot today. Isolated showers, storms, driven by the sea breeze, possible after 2pm, 10-20 percent. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, 80s along our beaches. Feels like around 92-85 degrees. Wind SW/SE 5-10 mph. Patchy fog late, overnight.

Tuesday: A warm start with patchy fog. Morning lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Partly cloudy with a slight better chance of showers, storms along a stalled cold front near the State line, 20-30 percent. Afternoon highs in the 90s inland, 80s along the sandy showers. Patchy fog with warm temperatures overnight.

Looking ahead: A hot, mainly dry week ahead. Limited showers, storms through the week, 20-30 percent. Near record highs Thursday, Friday with widespread showers, storms possible this weekend.

Rip Currents risk: Moderate.

Pollen: 3.7: Low: Oak, Grasses, Hickory

7am 66

8am 69

9am 74

10 am 78

12pm 85

3 pm 90

5pm 88

8pm 83

10pm 79

11pm 78

Sunrise: 6:32 am

Sunset: 8:14 pm