Toasty Tuesday with late day storms possible

A warm morning followed by heat and humidity for a toasty Tuesday. A few showers this morning as a cold front slides through southeast Georgia. This will be followed by partly cloudy skies with late day showers, storms possible south of I-10, 20-30 percent.

Tuesday: A warm start with patchy fog. Morning lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Partly cloudy with a slight better chance of showers, storms along a stalled cold front near the State line then south of I-10 late today, 20-30 percent. Afternoon highs in the 90s inland, 80s along our beaches. Patchy fog with warm temperatures overnight.

Wednesday: A hot Hump of the workweek. Wake up temperatures in the upper 60s to 70s. Afternoon highs in the 90s inland, 80s along our beaches. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies will give way to a mostly clear evening. Wind E/SE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Hot and humid with near record highs Thursday. Widespread showers, storms develop Friday and continue this weekend.

Rip Currents risk: Moderate.

Pollen: 4.9: Moderate: Oak, Grasses, Hickory

7am 68

8am 71

9am 79

10 am 82

12pm 87

3 pm 90

5pm 88

8pm 79

10pm 76

11pm 75

Sunrise: 6:31 am

Sunset: 8:15 pm