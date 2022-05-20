Showers with storms today, more to come this weekend

A warm start with patchy fog then becoming cloudy with scattered showers, storms, 50-70 percent for NE FL, 30-40 percent for SE GA. A transition day from hot and dry to much needed rainfall will start mainly after the lunch hour. Rounds of wet weather will continue this weekend.

Friday: Thirsty lawns and gardens will be happy. Showers and thunderstorms return approaching our area from the south then spreading north, 30-70 percent. Scattered showers with storms will develop south of I-10 around noon to 2 pm. The tropical moisture and unsettled weather moves north of I-10 and into SE GA late afternoon, evening then slowly decrease in coverage with the loss of daytime heating. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s, upper 80s along our beaches. Cloudy with showers possible overnight, 20-30 percent.

Saturday: Partly cloudy early then afternoon thunderstorms. A warm start with patchy fog and puddles with wake up temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Near seasonal afternoon highs in the 80s. Scattered showers, storms will develop during the afternoon and continue through early evening. Storms will fade after sunset, showers possible overnight.

Looking ahead: Widespread showers with storms Sunday. The unsettled pattern continues through early next week.

Rip Currents risk: Moderate.

Pollen: 4.9: Moderate: Oak, Grasses, Hickory

7am 68

8am 71

9am 79

10 am 85

12pm 89

3 pm 94

5pm 90

8pm 86

10pm 81

11pm 80

Sunrise: 6:30 am

Sunset: 8:17 pm