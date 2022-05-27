Showers and storms ahead of holiday weekend

Happy Fri-yay!! A cold front will sink southeast today bringing showers and storms to the area starting around sunrise and lasting through the day. The good news? We’ll dry out just in time for our weekend!

Friday: As a cold front moves in we’ll increase our rain chances with cloudy skies, highs in the mid 80s. Showers and storms will move in on I-75 first by mid morning/afternoon before tracking east reaching the I-95 corridor by late afternoon/evening. A few strong storms are possible. It’s a great day for the Weather Authority App!

This Weekend: Showers will fade overnight, making for a hot and mostly sunny weekend with highs near 90. The chance for sea breeze showers/storms will return Sunday and Monday. Some perfect summer weather for all the events happening around town!

Rip Current Risk: Low