Cranking up the heat this holiday weekend

Happy Saturday! We’re in for a warm weekend with highs near that 90 degree mark and sea breeze showers returning Sunday afternoon/evening. If you’re attending the many events we have going on around town this weekend you’ll want to grab the sunscreen and stay hydrated!

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s along the coast and low 90s inland. The seas breeze will move inland but will stay majority dry. Winds becoming east at 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Another hot and humid day with highs near that 90 degree mark. We’ll see a 20% chance for afternoon showers along the sea breeze starting after lunch through dinner.

Memorial Day: Partly sunny day with highs in the upper 80s low 90s and an increased chance for afternoon/evening showers and storms.

Rip Currents: Moderate Risk

UV Index: 11 Extreme