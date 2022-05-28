83º

BREAKING NEWS

Weather

Cranking up the heat this holiday weekend

Temperatures climb into the low 90s this weekend

Danielle Uliano, Meteorologist and Forecasting Change reporter

Tags: forecast
Weekend Outlook (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Happy Saturday! We’re in for a warm weekend with highs near that 90 degree mark and sea breeze showers returning Sunday afternoon/evening. If you’re attending the many events we have going on around town this weekend you’ll want to grab the sunscreen and stay hydrated!

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s along the coast and low 90s inland. The seas breeze will move inland but will stay majority dry. Winds becoming east at 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Another hot and humid day with highs near that 90 degree mark. We’ll see a 20% chance for afternoon showers along the sea breeze starting after lunch through dinner.

Memorial Day: Partly sunny day with highs in the upper 80s low 90s and an increased chance for afternoon/evening showers and storms.

Rip Currents: Moderate Risk

UV Index: 11 Extreme

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Danielle forecasts the weather on the weekends and reports on climate, environment and other issues during the week

email

facebook

twitter