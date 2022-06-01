Hot Hump day with limited showers, storms

A drier afternoon with limited afternoon showers and storms. Near seasonal afternoon highs with a steady east/northeast breeze. Showers possible after 11 am through around 2 pm south of I-10.

Wednesday: Hot under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Late day showers, storms, 10-20 percent. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to 90s. Wind SE/E 5 - 15 mph. Partly cloudy overnight, patchy fog.

Thursday: Hotter under mostly sunny skies. The drier air continues to move through limiting showers, storms. Wake up temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Friday. Isolated showers, storms and the hottest day of the week. Scattered showers, storms this weekend.

Rip Currents risk: Moderate.

Tropics: Two areas of interest: 1: Near the Yucatan, 48 hours - 50%. 5 Days - 70%. 2: Atlantic Ocean off of the Florida coast: 48 hours - 10%. 5 Days - 10%.

7am 67

8am 70

9am 77

10 am 81

12pm 85

3 pm 89

5pm 88

8pm 80

10pm 78

11pm 77

Sunrise: 6:25 am

Sunset: 8:24 pm