Sunshine mixed with tropical moisture moves in this weekend

Happy Saturday! We’re waking up to mild temperatures in the upper 60s low 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. Although we can feel the tropical moisture in the air we won’t see any direct impacts from Potential Tropical Cyclone One.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds with daytime highs climbing into the mid 80s. With strong onshore flow off and on coastal showers are likely through the afternoon, especially south of I-10. Our threat today will bring us to the beaches with a high rip current risk and small craft advisory.

Tonight: A few coastal showers with lows dipping into the low 70s.

Sunday: Another day filled with sun and clouds, highs in the upper 80s and a chance for afternoon showers and storms.

Looking ahead: A few showers stick around to start off the week before we dry out and daytime highs climb back into the mid 90s by Thursday.