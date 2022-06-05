Tropical Storm Alex forms off Florida Coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center is now issuing advisories for Tropical Storm Alex.

Alex is an early season storm and will only slowly increase in strength over the next 24 hours as it sits over open waters moving away from the U.S.

Before upgrading to a Tropical Storm, Alex dropped 8-12 inches of rainfall across South Florida causing flash flooding.

This track has kept much of the heavy rains and impact away from Jacksonville.

Tropical Storm Alex is a heavily sheared system with much of the worst weather far away from the center of the storm. Therefore, when tracking the storm, don’t look to the center of the storm to note where the worst of the bad weather is located.

Here’s the 5 a.m. advisory:

At 5 AM EDT, the center of Tropical Storm Alex was located near latitude 29.1 North, longitude 76.3 West. Alex is moving toward the northeast near 22 mph (35 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue with further acceleration to the northeast over the next 12-24 hours. A gradual turn to the east-northeast and east is expected between Monday and Tuesday. On the forecast track, the tropical storm is expected to pass near or just north of Bermuda on Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Some slight strengthening is possible today followed by weakening beginning on Monday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles (335 km) from the center, mainly in the southeastern quadrant.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 995 mb (29.39 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND ----------------------

RAINFALL: Heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Alex is expected to bring 2 to 3 inches or 50 to 75 mm of rain across Bermuda through Monday.

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected on the island of Bermuda beginning on Monday.