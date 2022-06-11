Summer heat and showers take over this weekend

Update: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Ware County, GA. until 8:00 p.m.

Impacts include heavy rainfall, lightning, gusty winds 60+ mph and small hail.

A #severethunderstormwarning has been issued for Ware County, GA. until 8:00 p.m.



Impacts: Heavy rainfall, lightning, gusty winds 60+ mph, small hail pic.twitter.com/DkhuQ06py1 — Danielle Uliano (@DanielleUliano) June 11, 2022

Three cheers for the weekend! Showers and storms will continue through dinner before drying out after sunset. If you’re heading out to any Bicentennial events this after bring that umbrella!

Saturday: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with storms likely through sunset. Showers fade late under partly cloudy skies.

Tonight: Drying out with partly cloudy skies. Lows in the mid to low 70s.

Sunday: Another summer-like day with a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the low 90s, and another round of afternoon storms.

Looking ahead: A hot start to the week with limited afternoon storms, driven by the sea breeze.