76º

BREAKING NEWS

Weather

Summer heat and showers take over this weekend

Danielle Uliano, Meteorologist and Forecasting Change reporter

Tags: forecast
Weekend Forecast (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Update: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Ware County, GA. until 8:00 p.m.

Impacts include heavy rainfall, lightning, gusty winds 60+ mph and small hail.

Three cheers for the weekend! Showers and storms will continue through dinner before drying out after sunset. If you’re heading out to any Bicentennial events this after bring that umbrella!

Saturday: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with storms likely through sunset. Showers fade late under partly cloudy skies.

Tonight: Drying out with partly cloudy skies. Lows in the mid to low 70s.

Sunday: Another summer-like day with a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the low 90s, and another round of afternoon storms.

Looking ahead: A hot start to the week with limited afternoon storms, driven by the sea breeze.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Danielle forecasts the weather on the weekends and reports on climate, environment and other issues during the week

email

facebook

twitter