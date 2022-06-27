NHC begins issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone 2

The National Hurricane Center initiated advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone 2 at 5 p.m. Monday.

At that time, the disturbance was approaching the southern Windward Islands as it moved west-northwest near 18 mph.

“On the forecast track, the system will pass near or over portions of the southern Windward Island by late Tuesday, and move over the southern Caribbean Sea or near the northern coast of Venezuela on Wednesday and Thursday,” the NHC said in its 5 p.m. advisory.

Early Monday evening, maximum sustained winds were near 40 mph with higher gusts, and some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, according to forecasters.

“Conditions appear conducive for development, and the disturbance will likely become a tropical storm before reaching the southern Windward Islands,” the NHC said.

The National Hurricane Center initiated advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone 2 at 5 p.m. Monday.

Meanwhile, the NHC is also monitoring two other disturbances in the tropics: one in the northern Gulf of Mexico and another in the eastern Atlantic.

Ad

Northern Gulf of Mexico: “Disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the north-central Gulf of Mexico are associated with a trough of low pressure. Development of this system is expected to be slow to occur while it moves west-southwestward at about 10 mph toward the northwestern Gulf of Mexico and approaches the coasts of southern Texas and northeastern Mexico during the next few days,” the NHC said at 2 p.m. Monday.

Formation chance through 48 hours: Low — 10%

Formation chance through five days: Low — 20%

Eastern Tropical Atlantic: “A tropical wave located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions could become conducive for gradual development later this week while the system moves west-northwestward at around 15 mph over the central tropical Atlantic,” the NHC said at 2 p.m. Monday.

Ad