Coastal showers will hitch a ride on the sea breeze this afternoon

Scattered showers with storms will develop along the sea breeze bringing wet weather from the sandy shores to our inland yards and gardens. Showers are possible this morning along our beaches with better chances spreading west of I-95. Temperatures remain near seasonal.

Today: Partly cloudy with showers, storms possible after noon through around 7 p.m., 30 - 40 percent. Afternoon highs in the low 90s inland, 80s along our sandy shores. Wind SE 5-15 mph. Showers fade this evening with patchy fog late.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers, storms. Wake up temperatures in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Becoming cloudy with showers, storms developing after 2 p.m., 50-70 percent inland, 30-40 percent along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the low 90s inland, upper 80s along the beaches. Wind SE 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead: An unsettled pattern continues through the week with scattered showers, storms, mainly during the afternoon, early evening.

Rip Currents risk: Moderate.

7am 72

8am 77

10am 85

11am 85

12pm 87

3 pm 90

5pm 88

8pm 83

10pm 81

11pm 80

Sunrise: 6:27 am

Sunset: 8:32 pm