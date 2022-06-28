83º

Weather

Seasonal showers and temperatures follows us through the week

Danielle Uliano, Meteorologist and Forecasting Change reporter

Our week started off with sunshine, showers and seasonal temperatures in the upper 80s low 90s.

Tonight: A few clouds, lows in the low 70s, winds east 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Another day with a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the upper 80s low 90s and easterly winds. Sea breeze showers and storms will pick up after lunch and last through dinner. Storms will build along I-95 first then push inland.

Looking Ahead: The pattern of afternoon sea breeze showers and storms will continue through the rest of the week dropping some much needed rainfall.

