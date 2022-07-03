Colin now Tropical Depression as it tracks northeast along Carolina Coast

As of 11 p.m. Saturday, Colin has been downgraded to a Tropical Depression and was positioned about 15 miles N of Wilmington, North Carolina, bringing periods of heavy rainfall, gusty winds and rough surf to the South Carolina and North Carolina beaches.

Colin is forecast to move away from the Carolina coast and dissipate by early Monday.

Latest NHC Update:

At 11PM EDT, the center of Tropical Depression Colin was located near latitude 34.4 North, longitude 77.8 West. The depression is moving toward the northeast near 7 mph (11 km/h). A slightly faster northeast to east-northeast motion is expected during the next day or so. On the forecast track, the center of Colin or it remnants is expected to move northeastward along or just inland of the North Carolina coast through Sunday afternoon.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Additional weakening is likely, and Colin is expected to degenerate to a remnant area of low pressure later tonight or on Sunday. The system is expected to dissipate completely Sunday night or Monday. The estimated minimum central pressure based on surface observations is 1014 mb (29.95 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND ----------------------

WIND: Gusts to tropical-storm force in squalls are possible across portions of coastal North Carolina tonight.

RAINFALL: Colin will continue to produce locally heavy rainfall across coastal portions of North Carolina through Sunday morning, where an additional 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is possible. This rainfall may result in localized areas of flash flooding.

SURF: Swells generated by Colin are affecting portions of the North Carolina coast. These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.