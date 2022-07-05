An active sea breeze will lead to scattered showers, storms

Isolated showers and storms will develop near and along I-95 then move inland with the sea breeze. Where the Atlantic sea breeze meets the Guld wind, scattered to numerous showers, storms expected. Near seasonal afternoon highs continue. Mild overnight with patchy fog forming in areas that receive rain.

Today: Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy after 2 p.m. Showers with storms will form near and along I-95 then move inland through sunset. Rain chances for I-95 to the beaches, 20-40 percent, 50-60 percent inland. Afternoon highs in the low 90s inland, upper 80s along our beaches. Mild overnight with patchy fog. Wind SW/SE 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with afternoon showers and storms. Mild morning with patchy fog, morning lows in the 70s. Partly cloudy with isolated showers near I-95, scattered afternoon storms inland. Rain chances, 20-30 percent for I-95 to the beaches, 40-50 percent inland. Highs in the low to mid 90s inland, upper 80s along our sandy shores. Partly cloudy overnight with light patchy fog. Wind SW/ SE 10-15 mph.

Ad

Looking ahead: The onshore flow will keep most of the rain coverage inland. A wind shift expected Friday will bring showers, storms back to I-95 and the beaches through the weekend.

Rip Currents risk: Moderate.

7am 74

8am 79

10am 85

11am 87

12pm 89

3 pm 92

5pm 90

8pm 84

10pm 82

11pm 81

Sunrise: 6:30 am

Sunset: 8:32 pm