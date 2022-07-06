Deja vu, Same weather pattern, one day closer to the weekend

An active Atlantic sea breeze will get a rolling head start this morning pushing scattered showers and storms across our inland counties. Locally heavy rainfall possible in slow moving storms. Hot and humid with Feels Like temperatures in the low 100s.
Today: Mostly sunny skies early then becoming partly cloudy as showers and storms will form near and along I-95 then move inland through sunset. Rain chances for I-95 to the beaches, 20-30 percent, 30-50 percent inland. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s inland, upper 80s along our beaches. Mild overnight with patchy fog. Wind S/SE 10-15 mph.
Thursday: Hot and humid with afternoon showers and storms. A mild, muggy morning with patchy fog, lows in the 70s. Becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers near I-95, scattered afternoon storms inland. Rain chances, 20-30 percent for I-95 to the beaches, 30-50 percent inland. Highs in the low to mid 90s inland, upper 80s along our sandy shores. Partly cloudy overnight with light patchy fog. Wind SW/ SE 10-15 mph.
Looking ahead: An offshore flow will return Friday bringing showers, storms back to I-95 and the beaches through the weekend.
Rip Currents risk: Moderate.
7am 74
8am 79
10am 85
11am 88
12pm 90
3 pm 94
5pm 93
8pm 87
10pm 84
11pm 83
Sunrise: 6:31 am
Sunset: 8:32 pm