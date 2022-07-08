77º

Unsettled weather and umbrellas return to the River City

Wet weekend

Richard Nunn, The Morning Show meteorologist

WEEKEND

Cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms, some locally heavy.  Temperatures return to near seasonal values under cloudy skies.  A southwesterly flow combined with a weak east coast sea breeze will keep showers and storms near and along highway 301 to I-95 and the beaches.  Locally heavy rainfall possible in slow moving storms.

Friday:  Afternoon showers and storms, some locally heavy.  Muggy start with patchy fog, lows in the 70s.  Scattered showers, isolated storms near the Big Bend then I-75 early, Highway 301 to I-95 and the beaches during the afternoon.  Rain chances, 40-60 percent for I-95 to the beaches, 40-50 percent inland.  Highs in the low to mid 90s inland, upper 80s to low 90s along our sandy shores.  Partly cloudy overnight with light patchy fog.  Wind W/SW 10-15 mph.

Saturday:  The driest day of the weekend.  Partly cloudy with showers, storms developing during the afternoon, 30-50 percent.  Wake up temperatures in the 70s.  Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.  Wind S/SW 5-15 mph.

Looking ahead:  A soggy Sunday with showers possible overnight with wet roads to start the work week.

Rip Currents risk: Moderate.

7am 74

8am 78

10am 85

11am 87

12pm 89

3 pm 93

5pm 90

8pm 85

10pm 83

11pm 82

Sunrise: 6:31 am

Sunset:  8:32 pm

