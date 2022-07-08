Unsettled weather and umbrellas return to the River City

Cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms, some locally heavy. Temperatures return to near seasonal values under cloudy skies. A southwesterly flow combined with a weak east coast sea breeze will keep showers and storms near and along highway 301 to I-95 and the beaches. Locally heavy rainfall possible in slow moving storms.

Friday: Afternoon showers and storms, some locally heavy. Muggy start with patchy fog, lows in the 70s. Scattered showers, isolated storms near the Big Bend then I-75 early, Highway 301 to I-95 and the beaches during the afternoon. Rain chances, 40-60 percent for I-95 to the beaches, 40-50 percent inland. Highs in the low to mid 90s inland, upper 80s to low 90s along our sandy shores. Partly cloudy overnight with light patchy fog. Wind W/SW 10-15 mph.

Saturday: The driest day of the weekend. Partly cloudy with showers, storms developing during the afternoon, 30-50 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 70s. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Wind S/SW 5-15 mph.

Ad

Looking ahead: A soggy Sunday with showers possible overnight with wet roads to start the work week.

Rip Currents risk: Moderate.

7am 74

8am 78

10am 85

11am 87

12pm 89

3 pm 93

5pm 90

8pm 85

10pm 83

11pm 82

Sunrise: 6:31 am

Sunset: 8:32 pm