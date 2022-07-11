Soggy week ahead with rounds of scattered showers, storms

Scattered showers with thunderstorms for the start of the week. Showers with storms will start early near and along I-75 as the southwest wind increases. Showers with storms, some locally heavy, will develop late morning near Highway 301 and move northeast toward I-95 and the beaches through late afternoon, evening. Cloudy skies will keep afternoon highs shy of our seasonal averages.

Today: Showers with storms will get an early start near I-75 followed by afternoon showers and storms, some locally heavy, I-95 to the beaches. A muggy start with patchy fog, lows in the 70s. Rain chances, 50-60 percent. Highs in the mid 80s to low 90s inland, upper 80s along our beaches. Cloudy overnight with showers, patchy fog. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Scattered showers with storms, 60-70 percent. A damp start with patchy fog and wake up temperatures in the 70s. Becoming cloudy with scattered showers, storms, some locally heavy. These will develop late morning inland and then move across I-95 and the beaches through the afternoon, early evening. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to the low 90s. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead: A wet week ahead.

Rip Currents risk: Moderate.

7am 73

8am 77

10am 84

11am 86

12pm 87

3pm 89

5pm 87

8pm 84

10pm 82

11pm 81

Sunrise: 6:33 am

Sunset: 8:31 pm