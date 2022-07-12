Toad-stranglers, gully washers, what ever you call them, they’re back

Scattered showers with thunderstorms, locally heavy rainfall possible. A warm, damp start will lead to a muggy afternoon with near seasonal highs. Rain chances develop after 10 a.m. near and along I-75 then after noon for areas east of Highway 301. Slow moving, sea breeze storms, could lead to temporary flooding, gusty wind and frequent lightning.

Today: Showers with storms, some locally heavy, east of Highway 301 to the beaches. Rain chances, 40-60 percent. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, upper 80s along our beaches. Cloudy overnight with showers, patchy fog. Wind SW/S 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Hot with showers and isolated storms, 30-60 percent. A warm morning with patchy fog and wake up temperatures in the 70s. Partly cloudy skies will become cloudy with showers and isolated storms, some locally heavy. These will develop late morning near I-75 and then move toward I-95 and the beaches through the afternoon, early evening. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s inland, upper 80s to low 90s along the beaches. Wind SW/S 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Hot and drier Wednesday, widespread rain return Thursday through the weekend.

Rip Currents risk: Moderate for NE FL, Low for SE GA

7am 74

8am 78

10am 85

11am 86

12pm 88

3pm 92

5pm 90

8pm 85

10pm 83

11pm 82

Sunrise: 6:33 am

Sunset: 8:31 pm